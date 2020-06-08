Keisha Lance Bottoms could be in consideration for VP pick

Rev. Al Sharpton shares that the Atlanta mayor is one of the rising stars in the Democratic party

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is among the names being considered for potential VP candidates to join Joe Biden on the 2020 presidential ticket.

Colleagues, residents, and general Twitter users have shrouded the mayor with praise for her leadership during the ongoing protests over the killing of George Floyd by a former Minneapolis police officer.

As many continue to call out President Donald Trump for failing to offer words of hope to calm the civil unrest over the last week, News and Guts published a section of what Mayor Bottoms had to say about it:

“This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. This is chaos. A protest has purpose. When Dr. King was assassinated, we didn’t do this to our city… If you want change in America, go and register to vote… You are disgracing our city. You are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country. We are better than this… We are better than this as a city. We are better than this as a country.”

The outlet also noted MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough response to her remarks.

“I have to say as an Atlantan, I don’t know if I’ve been any more proud then I was… watching the mayor talking about being the mother of four black men, that was extraordinary,” he said. “That was an extraordinary moment… the mayor was balancing so many different things. I have not seen that type of leadership in crisis in quite some time.”

The mayor’s fearless crisis management during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the protests in her city over Floyd’s killing, has not gone unnoticed. As such, her name has been added to the list of potential vice presidential picks for Biden.

“Bottoms’ leadership during the pandemic, and her unwavering support for the Democratic nominee, make her stand out,” Rev. Al Sharpton told CBS Atlanta.

