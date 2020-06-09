Florida police union offers to hire officers accused of misconduct

The lieutenant who wrote the post was unauthorized to make the offer: 'I let my emotions and frustration get the better'

The Brevard County Fraternal Order of Police posted a message to their Facebook page that they are “hiring” officers accused of misconduct.

After typing various disparaging remarks about cities that have dismissed bad cops, the union deleted posts from their social media account.

The post read, “Lower taxes, no spineless leadership, or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences … Plus… we got your back!”

However, in an interview with Florida Today, the Brevard County F.O.P. President Bert Gamin stood by the posts. “Our citizens have a right to protest peacefully and legally. They do not have a right to block roadways, trespass on private property, or disobey lawful commands from law enforcement officers.”

Gamin also defended the actions of the Buffalo police officers who resigned from their department’s emergency response team after two members of their unit were disciplined for knocking a 75-year-old man to the ground.

“The police had the legal authority in both cases,” Gamin said, referring to Buffalo and the incident in Atlanta where six officers pulled two college students from their car, tasing them. “Citizens chose to disregard the warnings. It led directly to escalations and confrontations with the police. When we issue lawful commands/warnings, citizens have a responsibility to comply. The reality is failure to comply leads to escalation.”

The Sheriff of Brevard County said that the posts were not affiliated with their office.

The Cocoa Police Department is not affiliated with the Brevard County F.O.P. and the officers and employees of this agency are not represented by this group. We do not support or condone the recent statements made on social media by this group. — CocoaPolice (@cocoapolice) June 8, 2020

He wrote on social media that the comments were “extremely distasteful and insensitive to current important and critical issues that are occurring across our country.” Several other police agencies in Florida also denounced the comments.

Gamin has since apologized.

"I let my emotions and frustration get the better of me as a result of all the continually negative media portrayals of law enforcement," he said. "My intent was to respond to some of the negative messaging and offer a supportive message to all the men and women in law enforcement. Clearly, I failed doing so."

Authorities, according to WFTV 9, are now investigating to see if he any way violated any department policy by posting on social media an authorized statement.

The Brevard County FOP post also garnered hundreds of angry comments. Commenters were outraged that Gamin would offer Florida up as a “safe haven for bad cops.”

