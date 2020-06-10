FedEx fires worker who mocked George Floyd death

Two men faced the consequences of mocking the death of George Floyd during a peaceful protest

FedEx has fired one of their workers who mocked George Floyd’s death by kneeling on another man’s neck at a recent protest in New Jersey.

Newsweek reported that in videos recently shared to social media, James DeMarco and another man, who has since been identified as a New Jersey corrections officer, chose to antagonize peaceful protestors.

DeMarco, and his friend, who had Trump banners hanging from their trucks, and an All Lives Matter sign in front of them, staged the scene at a lumberyard as a Black Lives Matter protest passed by.

Trump supporters are disgusting. These Franklinville, NJ Trump supporters mockingly re-enacted the George Floyd murder. This needs to go viral! Who is this man? pic.twitter.com/xOOV2F7yNs — Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 8, 2020

“This is what happens,” DeMarco shouted, “All Lives Matter.”

“He’s dead because he didn’t comply,” he continued.

Social media was able to determine his identity and on Tuesday, DeMarco felt those consequences. FedEx did not name him but confirmed he would no longer be working for the organization.

“The behavior depicted in the video, which involved a FedEx employee, is appalling and offensive,” read a statement from FedEx sent to Newsweek on Tuesday. “The employee in question was immediately removed from all FedEx work duties while our investigation is concluded and all internal procedures are followed. A diverse and inclusive workforce is at the heart of our business, and we stand with those who support justice and equality.”

The unidentified corrections officer has been suspended from his job. The New Jersey Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that it had been made aware of the actions and declared the video to be video “hateful and disappointing.” An investigation is pending.

Floyd died on May 25 after now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin placed a knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. His death has spurred various protests across the nation and globally in the pursuit of equality and police reform.

Chauvin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The other three officers involved were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting.

