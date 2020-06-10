California teacher apologizes after video shows her yelling, cursing at BLM protestors

Carrie Maxwell says her moment of 'anxiety, frustration and panic' was triggered in part by news coverage of peaceful protests turning into riots.

A California school teacher has issued an apology for her vile rant at a Black Lives Matter protester that was caught on camera.

Carrie Maxwell says her moment of “anxiety, frustration and panic” was triggered in part by news coverage of peaceful protests turning into riots and looting. So when she heard demonstrators gathering near her home in northwest Bakersfield on Friday, she attempted to shut it down.

Maxwell initially called police but was told there was nothing they could do, WJTV.com reports. That’s when she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Erika Baze and her daughter were part of the group of protestors who gathered over the death of Gorge Floyd and police brutality. As they were wrapping up for the evening and heading back to their car, they were confronted by Maxwell, who told them they weren’t welcome in the area.

Baze said when Maxwell tried to get violent with her, she started recording video. The woman was captured on camera yelling and swearing at Baze and her 8-year-old daughter, who can be heard crying in the background. A man, presumably Maxwell’s husband, is seen trying to pull her away from the scene. But she’s not having it and continues to unleash her fury upon the mother and child.

After the video went viral, Maxwell lawyered up and issued an apology on Monday.

“There was a woman who became confrontational and I responded in an inappropriate manner,” Maxwell said in a statement released through her attorney, Kyle J. Humphrey. “I never intended to cause fear. I never spoke to or threatened this woman’s daughter. I have never been in a physical altercation in my life.”

“I am humiliated by my actions,” she said.

“Every man, woman and child deserves to be treated with dignity, compassion and equality, regardless of the color of their skin, and every person deserves to live a life free of fear,” Maxwell added.

Once the Bakersfield City School District caught wind of the disturbing antics of one of its educators, Superintendent Doc Ervin issued the following statement about the incident:

“The Bakersfield City School District strives to be a model of inclusion and equity for our students, staff, families and community members. The District is aware of the incident that occurred on June 5 involving an employee. We do not condone nor endorse the action and behavior captured on the video. The district is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.”

Below is Maxwell’s full statement from her attorney:

The Law Offices of Kyle J. Humphrey as representatives for Carrie Maxwell are providing this response from Ms. Maxwell to the partial video circulating on social media involving a confrontation between Ms. Maxwell and a protester:

I want to offer my sincerest apology to anyone who was hurt by my behavior in that video.

My behavior was never intended in any way to diminish this important time in the life of our country. Like everyone else, I was horrified by the video of the murder of George Floyd. every man, woman, and child deserves to be treated with dignity, compassion, and equality, regardless of the color of their skin, and every person deserves to live a life free of fear.

What you saw in that video was a captured moment of my anxiety, frustration, and panic for the safety of my family. I am the caretaker for my 18-year-old autistic son and my elderly mother who has COPD and is extremely vulnerable to health complications. I had seen news coverage of the protests turning into riots across the country and was aware that the protest near my home had turned to confrontation the day before. When I heard protesters gathering near my home, loudly chanting profanities, I became overwhelmed with anxiety and fear. I called the police and was told there was nothing they could do. I went out to ask the protesters to move the protest away from my home. This was not shown on the video that was posted. there was a woman who became confrontational and I responded in a inappropriate manner. I never intended to cause fear. i never spoke to or threatened this woman’s daughter. I have never even been in a physical altercation in my life.

I am humiliated by my actions.

I am heartbroken to think that any of my students or their parents might see that video and believe that it is in any way reflective of my values or views regarding race or inclusivity.

My family and my students are my greatest joys in life. I take pride in creating a classroom environment that is welcoming and safe for all my students, regardless of their race. In my twelve years of teaching, I have predominantly taught students of color. I have always been and will continue to be passionately protective of my students’ well-being. I work every day to ensure that my students are afforded every opportunity for success. As teachers, we are not only educators, but also counselors, social workers, guardian, and friends. I take pride in the relationships I have cultivated with my students and their parents. In the future I will continue to support and uplift my students and stand against inequality of all types.