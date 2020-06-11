Club co-worker retracts statement about Floyd, Chauvin clashing

Significant legal ramifications might apply if a hostile relationship between Floyd and Chauvin could be established

David Pinney who worked with both George Floyd and Derek Chauvin at El Nuevo Rodeo nightclub in Minneapolis has retracted his story that the two clashed during their time working together.

“They bumped heads,” Pinney said. “How?” CBS News asked.

“It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue,” Pinney continued.

READ MORE: George Floyd and Derek Chauvin reportedly ‘bumped heads’ while working at nightclub

Pinney went on to say that Chauvin knew Floyd pretty well and this was also confirmed by Maya Santamaria, owner of El Nuevo Rodeo. Since the protests surrounding Floyd’s death, the establishment has been touched to the ground.

However, Pinney now says that he had Floyd mistaken with another coworker.

“There has been a mix up between George and another fellow co-worker,” he wrote in an email to CBS News. “I apologize for not doing my due diligence and placing you in a very uncomfortable situation.”

The prior relationship between Floyd and Chauvin has significant legal ramifications. The idea that two men previously clashed could indicate premeditation in Chauvin’s killing of Floyd.

In the interview, Pinney described Chauvin as “extremely aggressive” in the club, a characterization that he continues to stand by.

READ MORE: Minneapolis nightclub owner says Derek Chauvin was ‘anxious’ over Black customers

Both Pinney and Santamaria have told CBS News that they have been questioned by private investigators about the relationship between the two men.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!