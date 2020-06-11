Donald Trump to hold next rally on Juneteeneth in Tulsa

Twitter users accuse the president of being culturally tone-deaf for his decision to host the rally at this time, at that place and on that day

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, June 10, that his first re-election rally after the coronavirus pandemic will be on Juneteenth, June 19, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Why is this significant?

Tulsa is the location of the deadliest race massacre in American history. Almost 100 years ago, a thriving Black community was decimated when racist whites killed hundreds of African Americans.

READ MORE: Donald Trump likes a tweet for the first time and it’s about ‘Insecure’

Oklahoma’s governor, Kevin Stitt, issued a statement yesterday saying, “The President is making Oklahoma his first campaign stop since March 2, and his visit here confirms Oklahoma is the national example in responsibly and safely reopening.”

The Oklahoma rally will be the president’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Tulsa County has had 973 people die from coronavirus, according to state tallies. The president is also planning rallies in Texas, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina.

The White House has not given a clear reason why the president chose to hold his first rally on Juneteenth or at this historic site. But people are watching and questioning the decision.

“Hard to view this as deliberate,” MSNBC host Joy Reid tweeted about the Tulsa rally. “Trump and his alt-right crew salt the wounds of our ugly racial history to activate the ID of his white conservative followers and try to send a shiver of fear down Black folks’ spines. But this theater of horrors won’t work. Ever.”

Hard to view this as anything but deliberate. Trump and his alt-right crew salt the wounds of our ugly racial history to activate the ID of his white conservative followers and to try to send a shiver of fear down black folks’ spines. But this theater of horrors won’t work. Ever. https://t.co/gdfk048tXm — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 11, 2020

When asked about social distancing at his rallies, the president’s campaign communications director referenced the recent peaceful protests against police brutality.

“Where we go we will make sure it is safe to hold a rally and what safety precautions we put in place,” Tim Murtaugh said. “But, I would point out to the national media that I don’t remember them doing any social distancing shaming when they were doing all of the coverage of the demonstrations that were going on.”

It is hard for many to believe that the significance of the date or location was lost on the president and his campaign leaders. Twitter users were quick to point out the historic significance of Juneteenth and Tulsa as a rally site, calling the campaign’s choice “curious,” while others called it “disgusting symbolism.”

Trump will hold his first rally in months on June 19 in Tulsa. June 19 is Juneteenth. The campaign’s choice of Tulsa on Juneteenth is curious given the city’s history. The worst single incident of racial violence in US history occurred in Tulsa in 1921.https://t.co/sZo14FQYiL — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 10, 2020

Trump’s first rally in months will be on Juneteenth in the city of the Black Wall Street massacre. His team might be too stupid to realize this, but what disgusting symbolism. https://t.co/uUUFppEBj7 — Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) June 10, 2020

READ MORE: Russell Westbrook executive producing Tulsa race massacre docuseries

The massacre has become the subject of books, films, and even a TV show—The Watchmen on HBO. Juneteenth is the date that African Americans acknowledge as the official ending of enslavement in America.

After the pandemic and worldwide conflicts related to police brutality, this year’s celebrations are due to be significant.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!