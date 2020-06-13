Black man found hanging from a tree, Palmdale City residents want an investigation

The community does not believe Robert Fuller killed himself.

The Palmdale City community is demanding answers to an apparent suicide of a Black man hanging from a tree, CNN reported.

The people of Palmdale City want more information as to why a Black man named Robert Fuller, 24, was hung near Palmdale City Hall.

Fuller’s hanging, which the city is ruling as a suicide, has rallied up residents who felt his death looks suspiciously like a homicide.

However, Palmdale City Hall has predetermined that he killed himself, suggesting Fuller was another casualty to COVID 19 in which some victims would rather die than be optimistic about recovering.

“Sadly, it is not the first such incident since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” the city said in a statement. “The city remains committed to addressing mental health issues during these difficult times. We are in this together.”

The death of Fuller is compared to lynching, and some are putting his death in the same category as George Floyd.

The community rallied a protest on Friday where his body got hung, Newsweek reported.

During a press conference on Saturday, city officials told some attendees who requested footage of the incident that none existed, CNN reported. Officials also said that they are still investigating and a full autopsy will be available.

After the conference, the city said in a statement that it understands why the community wants a full investigation into the death.

“We will fully cooperate with the Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles County’s Coroner’s Offices, and any and all investigative agencies looking into the matter,” Mayor of Palmdale City Steven Hofbauer said. “We are awaiting all available details surrounding this tragedy. In addition, we are working with local community leaders to increase the dialogue on how we can best work together and build a safer and more inclusive community,” he said.

Fuller has gained media attention with people on social media demanding a complete investigation. One of the people calling for an investigation is none other than Kim Kardashian West.

Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller https://t.co/czUqCrmE8m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 12, 2020

On Wednesday, around 3:30 a.m., a person driving saw a body hanging from a tree. The fire department responded to call and determined he passed away, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement.

Two of Fuller’s cousin believes he would not commit suicide, My LA News reported.

Fuller’s sister, Diamond Alexander, wrote in a Facebook post encouraging people to “please come forward.”

The GoFund page intended to help the family has more than $100,000 raised, My LA News reported.

