ABC exec made ‘pick cotton’ quip when Robin Roberts asked for more pay: report

An ABC News executive, Barbara Fedida, allegedly made a “pick cotton” comment when Robin Roberts tried to negotiate her contract.
It was revealed that Fedida, senior vice president of talent and business, hurl the racist insults toward Black staffers in a lengthy exposuré on Saturday.
According to the HuffPost.com, the executive questioned in front of a room full of people if she should give the Good Morning America anchor a pay raise, wondering out loud what more could Roberts want from the network.
A witness said that Fedida even made a sarcastic remark, saying that it is not as if the African American journalist was “pick[ing] cotton.” It is worth noting that Roberts is a staple of the ABC News morning program, and she has been since her introduction in 2002.
Sources told HuffPost that Fedida also compared the expense of the company’s toilet paper supply to Kendis Gibson, a former Black anchor. She allegedly said that she spent more on rolls than Gibson’s salary.
Ironically, Fedida was tasked with ABC News’ diversity and inclusion efforts.
According to five of HuffPost‘s sources, despite being charged to work on creating a healthy space for all races to feel safe, she openly expressed disdain for the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), an organization of African-American journalists, students, and media professionals that seeks inclusion and representation in the media industry.
In a Sunday newsletter, The New York Association of Black Journalists (NYABJ), a local chapter of the NABJ, has expressed the following:
