ABC reporter caught without pants during live broadcast

Will, the son of the late Christopher Reeve, becomes a real-life Clark Kent in recent broadcast faux pas

Working from home is getting to us all.

Good Morning America reporter, Will Reeve, appears to be like the rest of us when he appeared on live television in a full suit above the waist, and tiny shorts below. The reporter failed to angle the camera properly to hide his legs which were visibly exposed on camera.

READ MORE: Trump attempts to flatter Yamiche Alcindor, calls her a ‘good reporter’

Reeve is the son of the late Christopher Reeve who is best known for his portrayal of Superman and his alter ego, Clark Kent— a reporter.

Room Rater, a popular account on Twitter that solely makes fun of the work-from-home backgrounds of reporters during the pandemic couldn’t help but poke fun at Reeve tweeting, “Nice shorts.”

To his credit, Reeve is being a good sport about the online ribbing. He retweeted Room Rater saying, “I have ARRIVED … in the most hilariously mortifying way possible.”

I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Reeve later explained that he was wearing workout clothes under the suit planning to get in some exercise after his appearance. In a later tweet, Reeve said, “The camera angle, along with friends, family and several hundred strangers on the social media made me rethink my morning routine,” he wrote. He added that the self-framed live shot went “too wide.”

When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).

Hope everyone got a much needed laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/GbyLBhL7Be — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

READ MORE: Robin Roberts reveals ‘GMA’ cameraman Tony Greer died of coronavirus

In a moment of solidarity, fellow GMA staffer, George Stephanopoulos said that he too has definitely done reports in shorts.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are now working from home. More than 5 million people worked from home prior to the pandemic, that number has skyrocketed. One study estimates that by 2028, more 70% of all departments will have some remote workers. Researchers believe that the pandemic is an experiment in working from home and the future of work may forever be changed.