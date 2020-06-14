Atlanta police website goes offline, Anonymous hackers take credit

Group calls the police 'murderers' and demands for their immediate arrest: 'No more impunity'

Anonymous, the online hacking advocacy collective, is taking credit for shutting down the Atlanta police’s website.

The online group hacked the Atlanta Police Department’s website as early as 8:30 a.m., and the website did not regain its functionalities until around 11:30 a.m.

The death of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old father of three, struck a chord with Anonymous, and which placed the APD on their hit list, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Brooks was sleeping behind the wheel at a Wendy’s on University Avenue drive-thru. Officer Garrett Rolfe, alongside his partner Devin Brosnan, shot and killed him because Brooks failed a sobriety test According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds, Brooks pointed a taser at the police, prompting one of them to shot him.

“Anonymous has taken action against Atlanta PD for the execution of #RayshardBrooks, we call for the arrest of the two murderers. No more impunity,” the group tweeted.

Anonymous has taken action against Atlanta PD for the execution of #RayshardBrooks, we call for the arrest of the two murderers. No more impunity. #BlackLivesMatter #AtlantaShooting #AtlantaProtests https://t.co/jpFhU7T8Ij — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 14, 2020

The Atlanta Police Department website appears to be offline right now. It's unclear why https://t.co/KtRDofqgew is down. Overnight, Atlanta PD fired the officer who shot Rayshard Brooks, hours after violent protests and the resignation of the city's police chief. pic.twitter.com/uqrgOXuJ3y — Laura McQuillan (@mcquillanator) June 14, 2020

Anonymous USA Twitter account posted that while users who are based in America can still access the website, any connections outside of the country will not be able to connect.

The account also mentions that racists and President Donald Trump supporters alike are trying to attack its account.

#Anonymous #Freedom #BlackLivesMatter Trump supporters and racists are targeting our account @AnonOpUSA after we took down the Atlanta Police Department. Also, Atlanta PD website its only online for USA. Outside of America connections cant connect. pic.twitter.com/k7ILzdR1HO — Anonymous USA (@AnonOpUSA) June 14, 2020

Intoxicated and scared of the police, Brooks resisted getting arrest and fled the scene with one of the police officer’s taser. When he turned around, he was fatally shot Friday night.

A protest erupted on Saturday, claiming the police used excessive force.

The Wendy’s that Brook got shot on location was set on fire.

As of reporting, the APD’s website is down, stating the unsecured website is encountering an error 404 connection in the American region.

