Atlanta authorities put out $10K reward for suspects to set Wendy’s on fire

Police have released an image of a suspect that appears to be a woman

In response to the destruction of Wendy’s in Atlanta, authorities are offering a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest of anyone who participated in the riotous melee that led to it being torched.

The fast-food restaurant is not only an investigative crime scene for the Rayshard Brooks‘ death on Friday night, but it is also the location under review by detectives to determine who set the fire that burned the University Avenue establishment to the ground.

READ MORE: Ben Carson: Rayshard Brooks shooting ‘not clear-cut’ like George Floyd’s

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police are not certain who could have committed the arson, but did release an image of a woman whose face is covered.

People on social media were quick to point out that it was a white woman who attempted to light up the Wendy’s. One of the protesters at the scene can be heard saying “this wasn’t us.”

He posted a video where he said, ”Look at this white girl. Look at the white girl trying to set s**t on fire. Look at the white girl trying to burn down the Wendy’s. This wasn’t us.”

I had to get this footage cause the media will make it seem like we burned this shit down #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/mGi8kAYqUw — Fola 🇳🇬👑✊🏿 (@ImKingFola) June 14, 2020

The police have also seen the video, taking its characterization of the white woman seriously, and welcoming all information, AJC reported.

READ MORE: Wendy’s set on fire after police killing of Rayshard Brooks

Previously reported on theGrio, the death of Brooks late Friday, June 12. His death led frustrated protesters and community members gathering as a sign of civil unrest and some people setting to the fast-food restaurant ablaze after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire started after someone broke windows and set fireworks off inside the establishment.

Firefighters responding to the fire were blocked by protesters, making putting out the fires more of a challenge.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!