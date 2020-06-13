Wendy’s set on fire after police killing of Rayshard Brooks

Fast-food restaurant in flames, as outrage over another on-camera police-involved shooting of a Black man results in death

The Wendy’s in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police was set on fire Saturday evening.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that as protests continued over the death of Brooks in the officer-involved shooting, the fast-food restaurant was set ablaze after 9:30 PM.

According to reporter Courtney Bryant, the fire started after demonstrators broke windows and set fireworks off inside the establishment. As of publishing, there have been no reported arrests.

Demonstrators have broken windows, set off a firework inside the Wendy’s where #RayshardBrooks was shot and killed by police. https://t.co/Gpji4sVuxd — Courtney Bryant (@CourtneyDBryant) June 14, 2020

Alex Whittler, another journalist at Fox 5 Atlanta, was also at the scene. She described having to walk away from the incident to ensure her own safety.

“I had to step away for my own safety but here is a look at rioters right before they lit a firework in the Wendy’s where #atlantapolice shot and killed #RayshardBrooks,” she tweeted.

There goes @Wendys on University Ave. I had to step away for my own safety but here is a look at rioters right before they lit a firework in the Wendy’s where #atlantapolice shot and killed #RayshardBrooks @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/rR0XdDkaBk — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) June 14, 2020

According to 11 Alive, firefighters were challenged when called to respond to the fire as protesters blocked their way to the scene, however once able to come in they have worked to contain the blaze.

Atlanta has again engaged in civil unrest. After weeks of protesting the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the outrage provoked by the assault by officers on two Atlanta University Students, the city is up in arms again. This time the protest is in response to the killing of Brooks on Friday and the footage of his death going viral on social media.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Brooks was shot after he ran away from two officers who attempted to detain him. The police were called on him after employees of the fast-food restaurant alleged that a man was asleep in the drive-thru, blocking other cars. After administering a sobriety test, the police proceeded to arrest the motorist after he failed.

As seen in the video of the arrest, a skirmish between Brooks and officers took place for nearly half a minute. Brooks managed to break free from the officers and tried to run from the scene. One officer then Tased him. As Brooks continued to run away, three gunshots were fired into his back.

Brooks was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but died during surgery. The video was captured by a citizen in a car of Wendy’s parking lot.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Saturday that Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned following Brooks’ death. Deputy Chief Rodney Bryant will now serve the interim chief. However, that has not been enough accountability for those who have protested the latest encounter between a Black man and the police.

Protestors blocked lanes on I-85 in Atlanta Saturday night. In response, police blocked ramps on I-85 to prevent protesters from getting onto the interstate.

#BREAKING Protesters have shut down I-85 near University ave, the highway that stretches over the Wendy’s where #RayshardBrooks was shot and killed @fox5atlanta pic.twitter.com/UxzLzpF5Ym — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) June 14, 2020

ATLANTA: We’ve taken over the ENTIRE interstate 75! No traffic is moving! What did you think we meant, when we said #NoJusticeNoPeace? We’re NOT done! ##RayshardBrooks #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor #AmaudArbery & so many others! pic.twitter.com/LhddrgSik7 — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) June 14, 2020

They were not swayed by the official accounts provided by Deputy Chief Timothy Peek. According to Peek, the officers’ use of the Tasers did not stop the escalation of aggression between them and Brooks.

“I guess he was trying to clear it up, it was just all the stories were conflicting, none of it made sense, it was like they were trying to cover up something,” one protestor described.

District 3 Councilman Antonio Brown asked the protestors and others to reserve judgment.

“What’s important is information is being properly disseminated about what has occurred,” Brown said. “There’s misinformation that’s given that sparks an outrage.”

