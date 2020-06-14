Higher Heights for America's president says 'To see millions of people give millions of dollars creates hope out of this moment'

In the wake of national civil unrest, many members of community organizations across the country have found themselves behind bars.

Not unlike the civil rights movement of the sixties, these groups have had to divert monies raised for the work of justice to post bail for those who have been locked up. Luckily, generous Americans have been donating to help these groups out.

Over $90 million has been raised to replenish their banks, get people out, and encourage them to keep up the peaceful protest for racial justice.

According to the New York Times, in Brooklyn, a bail fund received $1.8 million from 50,000 contributors in about a day. In Philadelphia, the bail fund received $2.4 million, and in Los Angeles, a Black Live Matter chapter surpassed $2 million in donations on GoFundMe.

The rate that people are giving is astonishing to some leaders, especially those who know how hard it is for some social justice groups to fundraise.

“To see millions of people give millions of dollars creates hope out of this moment,” Glynda Carr, the president of Higher Heights for America, said.

Carr’s organization is a political nonprofit aimed at empowering Black women. Her company has seen 15,000 donations in two weeks, according to the outlet.

“In the end, not everybody went out and protested. This was a way to participate,” she said.

Color of Change, ActBlue, National Bail Fund Network, and Minnesota Freedom Fund, are listed among the organizations that received the highest donation amounts. The Minnesota Freedom Fund alone received $20 million.

On June 2, ActBlue, a Democratic-leaning organization that helps fund political campaigns said to have made $41 million in about a day.

However, some organizations have declined to answer how much they have collected from donations: NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Black Lives Matter Global Network.

BLM Global Network has declined to answer how much was donated. However, their Managing Director, Kailee Scales, said a single group’s raised $5 million.

George Floyd, among other victims of police brutality, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, memorial funds for the families have generated more than $23 million.

