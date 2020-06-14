'They had a birthday party for her... with cupcakes,' a brooks family lawyer says

The details of Rayshard Brooks‘ death continue to get more daunting.

Turns out, according to the Brooks’ family lawyer, Brooks, 27, had planned to celebrate his daughter’s birthday the day after he was shot in the back by Atlanta police on Friday night.

As reported by CNN, Brooks was going to take his oldest daughter skating for her eighth birthday on Saturday. The day before, Brooks took his daughter to eat, go to an arcade and get her nails done.

“They had a birthday party for her… with cupcakes,” stated Justin Miller, one of two attorney representing the family. “While we were sitting there talking to her mom about why her dad’s not coming home.”

Brooks had three daughters, who are ages 8, 2 and 1. He also had a 13-year-old step-son.

“We sat with (Brooks’ children) today and watched them play and laugh and be oblivious to the facts that their dad was murdered on camera,” said L. Chris Stewart, the other attorney. “A scene that we keep repeating as we watched Gianna Floyd play in Houston, oblivious to that her dad was knelt on and murdered. How many more examples will there be?”

Brooks was shot in the back after a physical altercation with two Atlanta police officers in a Wendy’s parking lot. The officers performed a sobriety test on Brooks, who was found asleep in his car in the restaurant’s drive-thru line.

A skirmish later occurred as the officers attempted to detain him with a Taser. After breaking away and taking a Taser from one of the officers, Brooks ran from and allegedly aimed the Taser back at officer Garrett Rolfe, who then fired three shots at Brooks.

Brooks later died during surgery at a local hospital.

Rolfe has since been fired from the Atlanta Police Department, while his partner was placed on administrative duty.

Police chief Erika Shields announced on Saturday that she would resign her post.

