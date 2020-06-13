Prominent Atlanta leaders react to the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks

Condemnation of Friday's police shooting in Atlanta has been swift and has come from some of its top officials

While companies like Bloomingdale’s and Cadillac are sharing notes on social media about how much Black lives matter to them, their words are falling on deaf ears as the reality of police-involved violence continues to plague African-Americans.

This is especially true in Atlanta, as another Black man’s death at the hands of police has been caught on camera. Now, some of the city’s most prominent leaders are speaking out regarding his death.

On Friday, June 12, 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot in a Wendy’s parking lot by an Atlanta policeman.

According to reports, Brooks fell asleep in a Wendy’s drive-through, may have been intoxicated and seem to have had a dispute about taking a field sobriety test. While the information remains murky, he allegedly snatched the officer’s Taser and pointed it towards him as he ran away and at that point, Brooks was shot.

New video released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation details the moments before Brooks’ death, giving the public a clearer view of exactly what happened.

The footage is graphic and heartbreaking and this latest police killing adds to the already tense spirit in the city. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, many of its leaders have responded in efforts to keep the peace and to express their condolences.

“There are no words strong enough to express how sincerely sorry I am for your loss.” Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, said in a statement to the victim’s family.

“I do hope that you will find some comfort in the swift actions that have been taken today and the meaningful reforms that our city will implement on behalf of the countless men and women who have lost their lives across this country.”

Rev. James Woodall, the state’s NAACP president said, “There was nothing [that Brooks did] that was deserving of death. … Our message to the world right now, in this moment, is not only are we done dying but we will hold elected officials accountable for their actions and their silence.”

Woodall took to Twitter to directly call the mayor and the police chief out after the murder. In a series of tweets, he questioned if the city’s leadership was going to take action to eradicate police violence or was just paying lip service to it.

He tweeted, “The same leaders who rushed to call out young people for “tearing up Wakanda” have been ironically silent during the aftermath of #RayshardBrooks’ murder. #WeHearYou”

The same leaders who rushed to call out young people for “tearing up Wakanda” have been ironically silent during the aftermath of #RayshardBrooks’ murder. #WeHearYou — James “Major” Woodall (@iMajorWish) June 13, 2020

“PS: Atlanta is not some magical city named Wakanda. Real people live here. The dehumanizing inequality, poverty, and police brutality is REAL.”

But Woodall also retweeted to his followers the subsequent update from the mayor’s office, after the police chief stepped down when the video was released.

BREAKING: @KeishaBottoms announces that now former @Atlanta_Police Chief Erika Shields has resigned and called for officers involved in #RayshardBrooks’ murder to be terminated. #GaPol — Georgia NAACP (@Georgia_NAACP) June 13, 2020



The AJC also shared remarks from Georgia congresswoman, Rep. Lucy McBath, where she said, “[This] is a historical reckoning moment for America. … We must be fully committed, not fair-weathered.”

Rep. McBath has been vocal about gun violence and police-involved killings since her son, Jordan Davis, was murdered in 2012. A civilian, Micheal David Dunn, shot him at a Jacksonville, Florida gas station in a dispute over the volume of music playing in a car Davis was a passenger in.

McBath’s passion and advocacy around hate crimes and police violence helped her earn a seat in Congress in 2018.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, said to be on the short list for Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s VP, spoke out on Brooks’ killing as well.

In a tweet, she succinctly sums up what so many people have struggled to find words to express:

“The killing of #RayshardBrooks in Atlanta last night demands we severely restrict the use of deadly force. Yes, investigations must be called for – but so too should accountability. Sleeping in a drive-thru must not end in death.”

The killing of #RayshardBrooks in Atlanta last night demands we severely restrict the use of deadly force. Yes, investigations must be called for – but so too should accountability. Sleeping in a drive-thru must not end in death. https://t.co/LKsiwA48Ll — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 13, 2020

Abrams also tweeted that: “A taser is not a deadly weapon. A gun is. Adrenaline and irritation are not the same as mortal fear. Running away should not be punishable by death. Public safety must mean the public is safe.”

A taser is not a deadly weapon. A gun is. Adrenaline and irritation are not the same as mortal fear. Running away should not be punishable by death. Public safety must mean the public is safe. All of us.#BlackLivesMatter #AtlantaShooting #RayshardBrooks — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 13, 2020

While these local leaders have spoken, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, has not. Instead, he tweeted this morning:

“Make America is Great Again.”

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

