‘Insecure’ episode 10 recap: It was always about Issa and Molly’s unbreakable bond

Lawrence shatters Issa’s world with his and Condola’s major life update and Molly loses yet another man because of her selfish ways. With their hearts broken, Issa and Molly find each other.

*wall slides about the baby news we all just received*

…But we’ll get back to that later. For now, let’s enjoy Lawrence and Issa being booed up and somewhat happy. That happiness looked and felt one-sided. Lawrence seemed like he was looking for an exit strategy, especially when he mentioned getting the job to Issa and asking her immediately if distance was a deal-breaker. It wasn’t and he was relieved and concerned at the same time. We knew something was up, but Issa didn’t seem to pick up on it.

Issa is at a point in her life where she’s having to think about her future and about her friendships because she’s in the market for new friends without Molly by her side anymore. Issa wants so badly to hitch her wagon back on to Lawrence, the relationship she’s used to, but it’s got a new mature twist. If only poor Issa knew that Lawrence had huge plot twist for their new/old relationship. But before we get into that, let’s get into Molly losing Andrew.

We knew it was coming. Even in this episode, Andrew’s still dragging around things he can’t say to Molly because Molly doesn’t know how to ingest feedback around her personality. Time and time again within Molly and Andrew’s relationship, Molly wants it her way or no way and can’t see that she’s behaving like this. And in the midst of Andrew finally sharing with Molly that she’s selfish in their relationship, they’re interrupted by Molly’s priorities, her friends. Andrew had to be back at Molly’s with his blood boiling. Molly mollied all over that relationship, so the end was inevitable.

Side note, it’s nice to see that Issa and Nathan are trying this whole platonic friendship thing. And honestly, Nathan’s being a supportive friend, which is something our girl Issa needs. But these too have crossed the line already. Once they’ve crossed that line, is it hard to keep from stepping over it again? Maybe. Issa’s definitely going to need Nathan’s shoulder and light eyes to lean on later. He was right about Lawrence being sometimey. I hope we’re in the room when he finds out about Lawrence’s baby mama drama.

That was a long side note. Anyway, back to the finale at hand. Me and my homegirls were upset about a lot of things in this finale. We only have 27 minutes and 46 seconds and they’ve got us searching for a missing Tiffany, bringing all the troops back together again, which brings Molly and Issa back face-to-face for a larger issue outside of themselves and bigger than their broken friendship. You can tell they still have a lot of tension between them.

In looking for Tiffany, Insecure is boldly adding discussions around postpartum, so you can’t actually be mad, but we had no time to be distracted from the issue at hand: Lawrence and Condola. And their derail goes deep because they gave us precious quality time with Kelli. There’s no complaints when we have extra Kelli.

So finally, we get to the reason why Condola kept calling and asking Lawrence to talk. Unto Condola a child will be born and my homegirls and I are thoroughly upset. Even though many of us guessed that Lawrence would put Issa smack dab in the middle of a Mary J. Blige album.

And now we know why Lawrence was acting so weird when he told Issa about the job. He wanted her to be the reason they broke up and maybe didn’t want to reveal the information about his child with Condola just yet. That seems like an old Lawrence thing to do. But in the spirit of their new honesty with one another, Lawrence broke it to Issa, who was rightfully devastated.

Condola honestly means no harm and she doesn’t even need Lawrence. *sings in the style of Mary J. Blige in sunglasses* “She said it’s your child and it really messed me up…” It’s ok, Issa. You know what’s always there to comfort you? Weed. And a true friend.

Enter: Issa and Molly sitting across from each other at their favorite Ethiopian restaurant. This is the same spot we met the two besties at during the first season and also the scene of the crime this season where Issa pulled up, saw Molly and peeled out. The conversation and through thick and thin that we were looking for all season to show up between the two, finally showed up…now that both of them are big single and sad. Maybe that’s the actual love story we’re supposed to be most focused on–a healthy, tried and true Black woman bond that could stand the test of time and even a breakup? Either way, I am salivating for the next season, but because of the ‘Rona, it may be later than sooner and I hate it here. Until next season!

