Goodell says he ‘encourages’ NFL teams to sign Kaepernick

NFL commissioner says he was ‘wrong‘ for not listening to protesting players sooner

NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, says that he would “encourage” a team to sign former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick.

In a conversation with Mike Greenberg for ESPN’s The Return of Sports special, Goodell said that it would be up a team to sign Kaepernick.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s going to take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said, “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.”

Kaepernick’s NFL career ended after he began kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 season to protest racial inequality.

Goodell has recently said that he was “wrong” for not listening to protesting players sooner, however, he didn’t mention Kaepernick by name.

The commissioner also said he would welcome the former quarterback to another role within the organization if he no longer wanted to play. “If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities.”

Goodell went on to say that the league has welcomed Kaepernick to discuss social justice issues before but that now they are “at a point where everybody’s committed to making long-term sustainable change.”

Sportswriter Jason Reid said that Goodell should support the return of Kaepernick to the league. He wrote, “Kaepernick is a problem that won’t go away until he’s back.”

At 33, the former quarterback has maintained an aggressive workout regimen. Last year, he and the NFL attempted to organize an on-field workout for teams to critique his fitness. The event ultimately was not successful, and Kaepernick hosted his own workout.

According to reports, Kaepernick is still motivated to return to the league, and players are lobbying on his behalf.

