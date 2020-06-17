The granddaughter of Joe Jackson — and niece of Michael Jackson — was the victim of a vicious hate crime last month in Las Vegas.
In a May 31 post on her Instagram page, Yasmine Jackson described her harrowing encounter with a deranged young woman who stabbed her multiple times while calling her the N-word.
“I was stabbed 7 times right by my house because ‘I’m a n—–.’ This woman chased me down and started stabbing me,” wrote Jackson, sharing a series of photos showing her injuries.
“She said it’s because I was a n—– and that’s all I could hear while I was being stabbed,” she added.
Jackson noted that she “asked people to help me and nobody helped,” she wrote.
“Actually a few people did & I am thankful for you,” she added. “I pray to God that if you have any kind of hatred in your heart towards black people that you heal it. I didn’t deserve this, nobody does.”
The fearless witnesses who came to Jackson’s aid were able to subdue 22-year-old Angela Bonell, a Mexican woman, until police arrived to take her into custody,
Jackson was treated for multiple cuts at a nearby hospital.
Bonell was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon with hate crime enhancement.
Jackson’s mother, Joh’Vonnie Jackson (youngest daughter of Joe,), also posted Yasmine’s injuries on her Instagram account.
“My daughter has a good heart and has dedicated her time as a nurse to help others. She did not deserve this!” Joh’Vonnie wrote.
“The incident has left me extremely traumatized, and I plan on breaking my lease and moving out of those apartments until I’m mentally prepared enough to move on my own again,” Jasmine wrote on her Go Fund Me page.
