The granddaughter of Joe Jackson — and niece of Michael Jackson — was the victim of a vicious hate crime last month in Las Vegas.

In a May 31 post on her Instagram page, Yasmine Jackson described her harrowing encounter with a deranged young woman who stabbed her multiple times while calling her the N-word.

“I was stabbed 7 times right by my house because ‘I’m a n—–.’ This woman chased me down and started stabbing me,” wrote Jackson, sharing a series of photos showing her injuries.

“She said it’s because I was a n—– and that’s all I could hear while I was being stabbed,” she added.

READ MORE: Fulton County DA announces charges in shooting death of Rayshard Brooks

Jackson noted that she “asked people to help me and nobody helped,” she wrote.

“Actually a few people did & I am thankful for you,” she added. “I pray to God that if you have any kind of hatred in your heart towards black people that you heal it. I didn’t deserve this, nobody does.”

The fearless witnesses who came to Jackson’s aid were able to subdue 22-year-old Angela Bonell, a Mexican woman, until police arrived to take her into custody,

Jackson was treated for multiple cuts at a nearby hospital.

Bonell was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon with hate crime enhancement.

Jackson’s mother, Joh’Vonnie Jackson (youngest daughter of Joe,), also posted Yasmine’s injuries on her Instagram account.

“My daughter has a good heart and has dedicated her time as a nurse to help others. She did not deserve this!” Joh’Vonnie wrote.

“The incident has left me extremely traumatized, and I plan on breaking my lease and moving out of those apartments until I’m mentally prepared enough to move on my own again,” Jasmine wrote on her Go Fund Me page.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!