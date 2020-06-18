Former Missouri officer charged after hitting man with SUV

Videos show that former police officer, Joshua Smith, was intentional when striking his victim with his unmarked police car

Former Florissant, MO police officer, Joshua Smith, has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault after hitting a man with his police SUV.

A residential doorbell camera captured the officer hitting a man on June 2.

In his report, the officer wrote that he observed a vehicle that was “consistent” with one involved in a “shots fired” incident. He wrote that the car failed to signal while changing lanes and that after stopping the car the occupants “fled.”

Smith wrote that the man “darted in front of his car, and, in an effort to avoid hitting him, he swerved.”

Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said at a press conference that, “the video evidence proves that is patently false.” Instead, the man ran into a driveway where Smith was caught on camera driving directly into him.

Smith’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said that the incident was “an accident that could not have been avoided.”

A second video supports the prosecutor’s argument, showing Smith getting out of his SUV after hitting the man. He is then seen kicking and striking the victim before handcuffing him.

The victim was only identified by his initials, but his attorneys refer to him as a “kid.”

Jermaine Wooten and Jerryl Christmas said on Tuesday that they are “concerned about a fair trial.” The victim suffered a severe leg injury.

“He had no idea what was going on,” Wooten, told NBC affiliate KSDK. “He tried to run to safety, to get away from the vehicle, and then at that very moment is when he was struck by the car.”

The other officers in the SUV have not been charged, but are on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Smith was fired from the Florissant Police Department prior to the state charges.

