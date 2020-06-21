Ghana’s Minister of Tourism to Black Americans: Come home to Africa

In light of the nation's current season of civil unrest, African country seizes the opportunity to persuade Black Americans to return to the Motherland

Ghana’s Minister of Tourism Barbara Oteng-Gyasi capitalized on America’s poor race relations, specifically the treatment of Black people, to recruit and nationalize African Americans.

The Minister of Tourism made her appearance at George Floyd‘s memorial and wreath-laying ceremony. She could not resist and recite her government’s message to Black people to “come home.”

Because of the current season of civil unrest, the deaths of Ahmed Arbery, George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, and Breonna Taylor, Ghana is seizing the opportunity to persuade people of the African diaspora living in America, to move.

“We continue to open our arms and invite all our brothers and sisters home. Ghana is your home. Africa is your home. We have our arms wide open, ready to welcome you home,” Quantz reported Oteng-Gyasi to say to the assembly. “Please take advantage. Come home, build a life in Ghana. You have a choice and Africa is waiting for you.”

The tourism official also mentioned the event’s dedicated center for W.E.B Du Bois, someone who lived in Ghana and was put to rest there.

Oteng-Gyasi did offer her condolences to the Floyd family in her speech.

“Our brother, George Floyd, who was painfully murder in the united state of America, Oteng-Gyasi said. “On the behalf of the Africa diaspora, and more specifically, the Ghana African diaspora, please accept our deepest condolences.”

Ghana has a history of strongly inviting Black Americans to move the West African country. One of the most attractive aspects of their appeal to people in this country is how Pro-Black the country is.



In commemoration of settlers who landed in Jamestown, Virginia, who carried enslaved Africans 400 years ago, the country had named 2019 the “Year of Return,” theGrio previously reported.

The Year of Return was met with celebrities and politicians, such as Ludacris, Steve Harvey, Nancy Pelosi, and 13 members of the Congressional Black Caucus, including Rep. Barbara Lee and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

