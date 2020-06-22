Fabolous, Emily B expecting baby following domestic violence allegations

Despite going through a turbulent season in their relationship, the couple has reconciled and are expecting their first daughter

Rapper Fabolous and his girlfriend, Emily Bustamante, have announced that they are expecting their third child together.

The rapper made the announcement via Instagram by sharing a sonogram photo accompanied by the words, “Girl Dad,” a phrase made popular by the late Kobe Bryant. In the caption, Fabolous wrote, “Got the best gift ever for Father’s Day!” Bustamante shared the same image in her IG Story with a pink heart.

View this post on Instagram Got the best gift ever for Father’s Day! 👨‍👩‍👧#GirlDad A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Jun 21, 2020 at 8:11pm PDT

In 2018, the couple had a domestic violence incident that was captured on film. Reportedly, the GRAMMY-nominated rapper hit Bustamante in the face multiple times knocking out her two front teeth. He was later charged with one count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, two counts of threatening to kill, and one count of possession of a weapon.

Fabolous, born John Jackson, was ultimately placed in a pre-trial intervention program which required him to check in with courts on a monthly basis. He completed the program without further incident.

After the domestic violence charge, the couple separated for a while but ultimately reunited.

In addition to their new baby girl, they have two sons together, and Bustamante has an older daughter from a previous relationship.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Fabolous has continued to have a thriving rap career. Earlier this year, his hit single “Cold Summer” prompted fans to submit their own verses over the instrumental produced by araabMUZIK & Motif Alumni.

The #ColdSummerChallenge had fans sending in their versions of the song which was featured on his Summertime Shootout 3 Coldest Summer Ever project. Multiple fans submitted verses, including comedian Kevin Hart.

Fabolous told fans he wanted to see them share their “quarantine creativity,” since he was unable to tour to support the project due to the coronavirus pandemic. To participate in the challenge, fans could drop a freestyle, dance, create artwork/graphic, or fashion piece inspired by the song.

