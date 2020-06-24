Rudy Giuliani warns ‘Black Lives Matter wants to take your house’

In a rambling rant on Fox News, the former New York City mayor accused the anti-racist organization of working with Antifa and communists

In a rambling rant on Fox News, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said, “Black Lives Matter wants to come and take your house away from you.”

“They want to take your property away from you, they want to let criminals out of prison – all criminals. They’re anarchists and they’re anti-American,” he added.

The comments were made on the popular nightly show, The Ingraham Angle, hosted by Laura Ingraham. The controversial TV host asked Giuliani for his thoughts about the “planned and well-funded attack going on in Washington.”

Rudy Giuliani: "Black Lives Matter wants to come and take your house away from you. They want to take your property away from you…They are anarchists and they are anti-American" pic.twitter.com/AQXvc0YwkV — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) June 23, 2020

Ingraham was referring to a group of protesters trying to pull down a statue of former president and slave owner, Andrew Jackson, which is on government property.

Giuliani claimed that Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and unspecified communists are being funded by an unnamed benefactor who is using the movement to do away with America’s court systems and more.

“It should be quite plain to every American who can see through the propaganda that Antifa, Black Lives Matter, the communists, and their allies are executing a plan they wrote about four or five years ago,” Giuliani claimed.

He continued the claims on Twitter on Tuesday saying, “Black Lives Matter wants to destroy law enforcement, end bail, empty the prisons (including drug dealers as well as users), provide themselves with reparations, AND a full-time government income without the necessity of work.”

WAKE UP! Black Lives Matter wants to destroy law enforcement, end bail, empty the prisons (including drug dealers as well as users), provide themselves with reparations, AND a full-time government income without the necessity of work. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 24, 2020

The tweet was retweeted more than 10,000 times.

Director Ava Duvernay replied to the tweet saying, “Poor thing.”

Giuliani’s comments match Fox News’ continued coverage of the national protests for police reform which have been taking place since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Just two weeks ago, Tucker Carlson, another controversial Fox News host, told his audience that the protests were no longer about Floyd. He also warned his viewers that Black Lives Matter was “coming for them.”

According to Statista, as of April 2020, Fox News is the most-watched news network in America with more than 3.6 million viewers of their primetime shows.

