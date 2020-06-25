Curt Schilling compares Bubba Wallace to Jussie Smollett, says it was a lie

Former MLB star, Curt Schilling, deleted his Twitter after comparing Bubba Wallace to actor Jussie Smollett.

Schilling himself was fired from ESPN in 2016 for transphobic comments.

The tweet actually said, “So we have @JussieSmollett v 2.0? Where is the media recanting their idiocy?” Schilling asked. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “It was all a lie.”

The comparisons between Wallace and Smollett began after the FBI announced that it had determined that no hate crime had been committed against the NASCAR star after a noose was found in his garage.

Investigators maintain that the rope was “fashioned like a noose.” However, they found that it had been hanging in that garage since October 2019, and had been used to pull the garage door closed.

Wallace differs from Smollett in very different ways. Unlike Smollett, he did not report the incident himself. He told CNN’s Don Lemon that he was made aware of the noose when NASCAR President, Steve Phelps.

“Whether tied in 2019, or whatever, it was a noose,” Bubba Wallace told @donlemon, after the FBI said a noose found in the NASCAR driver’s garage was there before his team moved in. https://t.co/q55sco26Y4 pic.twitter.com/Xo3D8DQ9Hu — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) June 24, 2020

In a press conference yesterday, Phelps said that NASCAR will continue their investigation into why the rope was tied in that way. He stood by Wallace saying, “Everyone’s belief was that someone was attacking a member of our family.”

Phelps continued, “It turned out that that was not the case, but at the time, that’s what our industry thought.”

Wallace told Lemon that he is “pissed,” that people are now questioning his integrity since the report came out. “I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am,” he said.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said last night that Wallace is “deeply disappointed to learn that he can no longer pose as a victim.” However, the NASCAR driver tweeted that he would “gladly take a little embarrassment over what the alternatives could have been.”