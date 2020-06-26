Aaron Hernandez’s alleged prison lover to break silence in TV special

Kyle Kennedy, who was the last person to see the NFL star alive, is set to speak out about their special bond for the first time on TV.

Aaron Hernandez’s alleged jailhouse lover is set to speak out in an upcoming special about the disgraced NFL star.

Kyle Kennedy claims he was Hernandez’s secret prison bae, and the last person to see the New England Patriot alive. Kennedy will take inquiring minds inside their relationship in the upcoming REELZ special set to air on Sunday, July 5.

“That was my right-hand man. We used to do everything together,” Kennedy says in the special titled Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All, PEOPLE reports.

In 2017, Hernandez committed suicide in prison. He was 27. An earlier report published on theGRIO noted that he was found hanging in his cell at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass., according to the Boston Globe.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” said a statement at the time. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

Hernandez’s suicide occurred five days after he was acquitted of murdering two men in Boston in 2012. However, the former athlete was still serving a life without parole sentence for murdering Odin L. Lloyd in 2013.

A 2019 Netflix docuseries explored Hernandez’s dysfunctional life and questions about his sexuality. His fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, told ABC’s Good Morning America that she never had any indication that he might be gay or bisexual, or that he might be trying to figure out his sexuality.

“If he did feel that way or if he felt the urge … I wish that I was told,” said Jenkins-Hernandez, 30, as she fought back tears. “I wish that he would have told me because I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It’s not shameful. I don’t think anybody should feel shameful for who they are inside, regardless of who they love. I think it’s a beautiful thing. I just— I wish I was able to tell him that.”

In the upcoming REELZ special, Kennedy claims he and Hernandez would “lock in to either cook food or smoke, get high, listen to music, just chill when we didn’t want to be around other people.”

“We used to write letters back and forth to each other all day,” he said, adding “We sold drugs every day, we did drugs every day.”

Hear more from Kennedy about their bond when Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All airs July 5 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on REELZ.

