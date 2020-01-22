Netflix’s new Aaron Hernandez docu-series has been a hot topic of discussion recently, reigniting interest in the meteoric rise and tragic fall of the former NFL star. But his victim’s family is coming forward to say this new focus on the case is not only making it more difficult for them to find closure but has also led to some unexpected harassment.

According to TMZ, sources close to the immediate family of Odin Lloyd, the man Hernandez was convicted of murdering, say that since Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez was released on the streaming service earlier this month they’ve been re-traumatized by the heightened scrutiny.

Although the Lloyd family reportedly didn’t sign off on being part of the series and made it clear they wanted nothing to do with its production, Netflix still used stock footage of them, which the source says makes it falsely appear as if they approved of the project. It is also being alleged that they are “disheartened” that Netflix used images of Odin in the documentary without their permission.

While they are eager to put this chapter behind them and have opted not to engage in a legal battle with the streaming giant, the source also noted that the popularity of Killer Inside has led to sympathizers of Hernandez to make intrusive inquiries about their lives. Some have even gone as far as to harass the family by making contact with them in an effort to defend the athlete’s actions and/or insult their deceased relative.

