Alicia Keys to host ‘Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special’

Alicia Keys is known for raising her voice and she plans to empower kids to do the same when she hosts the upcoming Nick News special.

Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special will be a revival of sorts for the franchise that ran on Nickelodeon from 1992 to 2015. The hour-long special will feature conversations with Black Lives Matter founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi; as well as singer Keedron Bryant; Ibram X. Kendi, author of “Antiracist Baby,” and Teens4Equality founders Jade Fuller, Nya Collins, Zee Thomas, Kennedy Green, Emma Rose Smith and Mikayla Smith. It will also feature social media star Tabitha Brown and family therapist Dr. George James.

READ MORE: Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men deliver touching tribute to Kobe Bryant

Leaders and activists will answers questions from real kids in an effort to inspire families to have discussions about race and inclusivity.

“I’ve had a vision of a forum that can engage kids during this time and help to focus our attention on how they might be feeling, and this Nick News special is it!” Alicia Keys said in a statement. “Talking about race can be sensitive and uncomfortable; and sometimes we try to protect our children from racism they are already experiencing. But honestly, there is no way around this topic if we want to move forward in any kind of meaningful way. What’s happening in the world is not just a problem for the Black community, it’s all of our problem and we ALL have to care about it in order to change it! This is such an important, vulnerable, honest and beautiful conversation, and I know many families may be searching for the right way to enter it. Let’s really deep dive together.”

READ MORE: Alicia Keys opens up about absent father in new book: ‘It left a hole in me’

Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons, and be available on Nickelodeon YouTube, Nick On Demand, the Nick App and the Nick Pluto TV channel following the premiere.

A discussion guide as well as anti-racism resources, made in partnership with The Conscious Kid and Dr. George James, will be available on nickhelps.com and Nickelodeon’s social channels following the premiere of the special.