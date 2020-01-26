The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards were shrouded in a dark cloud of sadness when the world learned of Kobe Bryant’s sudden passing early Sunday afternoon.

GRAMMY host, Alicia Keys, opened the evening by addressing today’s tragic events saying, “We’re all feeling crazy sadness right now. Earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. We’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

The iconic basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna ‘Gigi’ Maria Onore Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday alongside seven other people. The group was headed to Mamba Sports Academy training facility for athletes.

Shortly after her opening words, Keys sang the first notes of a song that has become a staple in the Black community following the loss of a loved one, “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday.”

She was then joined by iconic R&B group Boyz II Men in a touching tribute to Kobe, his daughter Gianna and the seven others that lost their lives in the tragic accident.

“We wanted to do something that could describe a tiny bit [of] how we all feel right now,” Alicia shared. “We love you Kobe.”

Watch a clip from the powerful performance below.