Justin Simien is bringing his horror flick ‘Bad Hair’ to Hulu

Justin Simien is bringing Bad Hair to Hulu and that’s a very good thing.

The Dear White People creator, who premiered the star-studded, hair-raising horror flick at the Sundance Film Festival in January, said the movie will hit the streamer sometime in October. We’re guessing the release will line up perfectly with Halloween and we can’t wait for everyone to see the film that features Vanessa Williams, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland, and Robin Thede among others.

The star-studded follow up to his first feature film, Dear White People, is another example of the director’s knack for satire and social commentary, but this time it was Black women, (or more specifically, the mainstream pressure for them to assimilate to mainstream beauty standards) that he put on blast.

The film’s breakout star, Elle Lorraine, is certainly a bright spot and her performance proves she’s poised to make a major mark in Hollywood. Her starring role as Anna Bludso, an ambitious young woman who is pressured into getting a weave in order to succeed in 1989’s image-obsessed world of music television, serves as the foundation of the film that highlights how Black women have been forced to assimilate if they want to make it.

Although this story is thoroughly entertaining it does get a little messy and when compared to the work of Jordan Peele (whose inspiration seems to be all over this project) Bad Hair falls a bit short. Still, it’s an innovative approach to demonstrating the horrors of what it means to be a Black woman in America and the price we all pay to play a game that is inevitably rigged against us.