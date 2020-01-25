The 2020 Sundance Film Festival is in full effect and tons of beautiful, Black stars have hit the slopes for some snow-covered fun. So far, we’ve spotted so many celebs and content creators, it’s hard to keep up.

Superstars like Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Robin Thede, Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland, and more have been mixing and mingling with film lovers from far and wide.

Immersive experiences, star-studded events, and countless film screenings make the annual film festival the place to be.

Check out a few of our favorite photos:

Lena Waithe & Cara Sabin

Cara Sabin and Lena Waithe speak onstage during the Macro Lodge and Shea Moisture present “Leaving The Door Open Behind You Panel” with Lena Waithe and Cara Sabin in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images for MACRO Lodge)

The Next Generation

Strayer University, in partnership with The Blackhouse Foundation announced the winner, Donald Dankwa Brooks of ScriptED, a nationwide competition to discover a talented, up-and-coming scriptwriter who can help bring real perspectives to Strayer’s Criminal Justice program.

Issa Rae

The Insecure star was just one of several famous faces at the HERstory presented by Our Stories to Tell at Firewood on Friday night. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO)

Yvonne Orji

Yvonne Orji stopped in the star-studded HERstory dinner presented by Our Stories to Tell and HBO on Friday night.

Robin Thede

The Black Lady Sketch Show creator who also appears in Justin Simien‘s Bad Hair was all smiles as she worked the room at the HERstory dinner on Friday night.

Bevy Smith & Folake Olowofoyeku

Folake Olowofoyeku (Bob Loves Abishola) and Bevy Smith held court at the Our Stories To Tell dinner presented by HBO on Friday night.

Zola

Zola stars Nicholas Braun, Aziah King, Janicza Bravo, Riley Keough, Taylour Paige, and Colman Domingo attend the premiere of their almost-true story on Friday.

Taylour Paige & Jesse Williams

The Grey’s Anatomy star was on deck to support his girlfriend Taylour Paige as she took on the starring role in the highly-anticipated flick, Zola.

Justin Simien

The Bad Hair director hit up the Pizza Hut x Legion M Lounge at the 2020 SUndance Film Festival.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland, who has a pretty big role in Bad Hair, looked like a lovely snow bunny when she stopped by the Pizza Hut x Legion M Lounge.

Kendrick Sampson & Nicole Behari

The stars of Miss Juneteenth seemed to be in good spirits while celebrating their fantastic film that premiered at Sundance on Friday.

Ashley Blaine Featherson

The darling Dear White People star who also steals scenes in Justin Simien’s Bad Hair stopped by the WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T on Friday.

Kerry Washington

The Fight star Kerry Washington was looking fierce and fabulous in her long, beaded braids at the HERstory dinner presented by HBO on Friday night.