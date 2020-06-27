YouTuber Shane Dawson‘s “disgusting” reaction to an 11-year-old Willow Smith has gotten him in big trouble, again.

An almost decade-old clip of the popular influencer has resurfaced. In it, he appears to be masturbating to a poster of an under-aged Smith.

While he did it for laughs, the footage brings into question the YouTuber’s sense of humor.

Smith popped on the scene in 2010 with her debut single, “Whip My Hair.” Backed not just by her parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith but also ROC Nation head Jay-Z, the kid-friendly club banger was a hit out the gate. It brought a lot of attention to the pint-sized pre-teen and her fan base included tons of adults.

Dawson was one (or at least it seems).

In a skit, Dawson pretends to be sexually attracted to Smith in a six-second video. The internet comedian posted the gag and immediately received push back, being called disgusting by users disappointed by its inappropriateness.

Disgusting video found by @stre_ed where Shane Dawson pretends to masturbate over a poster of then 11 year old Willow Smith while sexualizing lyrics of her debut song. Truly depraved man. pic.twitter.com/e8WF9OX5Nl — J⭐+🐷 = DANGERS TO SOCIETY (@KRMGDN) June 25, 2020

Dawson is 12 years older than Will Smith‘s 19-year-old daughter. The age difference is alarming and speaks to one of the reasons the young girl dropped out of the industry. Even as a kid, she said she felt that all the attention she received was not good for her.

Willow has yet to publicly comment on the video, but her mother and older brother, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith, respectively, called him out.

To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 27, 2020

SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT. — Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020

Simultaneously, Dawson was getting canceled for his past use of Blackface as well as other racial offenses he has made.

Jaden also called him out for doing Blackface “on the regular,” says the young people have to support content creators whose morals support Black people.

This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay. — Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020

Dawson issued a 20-minute apology video entitled, “Taking Accountability.”

The 31-year-old comedian says that he has made excuses for himself in the past. One way he has previously justified his actions was to say that he was only trying to be edgy and funny. Today, however, the YouTuber was more remorseful for his actions.

“I was at least 20 when I started YouTube, and I made the decision to play stereotypes of Black people, or Asian people, or Mexicans, or pretty much every race.”

“I made that decision. I said, ‘Oh this is funny,’ and I put that on the internet,” Dawson said, The New York Post reported. “Now, years later, I look back at that, and … when I say I hate that person, I mean it in the most intense way possible.”

Dawson claims he hated himself, an angry, closeted homosexual, for years.

