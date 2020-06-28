Nearly 20 'The Tamron Hall Show' were reportedly let go as the show prepares to enter its second season

Tamron Hall‘s daily talk show brought on a new executive producer earlier this year and the showrunner has reportedly landed a veteran group of staff from the former leading talk show on television.

Candi Carter, who joined ABC‘s “The Tamron Hall Show” in March, hired several new team members who all worked on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,’ which was the No. 1 talk show for 24 consecutive seasons, Page Six reports.

Sources and insiders have confirmed that the new regime has been a result of the arrival of Carter, who was previously the executive producer of ABC’s “The View.”

“They’ve hired several Oprah alum to build her second season,” one source told the entertainment news outlet.

Hall, a former fixture on NBC and MSNBC until her departure in 2017, launched “The Tamron Hall Show” in September.

An additional insider implicated that former Tamron Hall executive producer, Bill Geddie, didn’t have the connections to make such hires.

“Their initial executive producer didn’t have the Rolodex to assemble a ‘dream team,’ and that’s what Candi is doing,” the insider said. “She quietly brought on Kristin Graham, a former producer on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show.’ Three other producers also joined, and two more will be hired.”

In conjunction with the new hires, 18 staffers on “The Tamron Hall Show” were let go on Thursday, June 25, many of whom were hired by Geddie. A third source called the firings “a blood bath.”

“Everybody on the staff knew that when the season wrapped, there would be conversations [about next season],” the second insider said, Page Six reports. “They looked at their staff and there were people who were hired by Bill who weren’t cutting it, and weren’t doing the work or had the skills.”

Carter brings over 25 years of production experience to Hall’s morning show. Prior to her time as the first Black executive producer of “The View,” she produced “The Oprah Winfrey Show” on ABC for its final 15 years and won Emmy awards along the way to its final airing in 2011.

Carter has also served as executive producer and developer of several shows and pilots for OWN, Fox, BET, PBS and Tyler Perry Studios.

“Candi put out the ‘O’ signal,” stated the first insider. “She reached out to the cavalry. Tamron is not trying to be the next Oprah, but why ignore the most successful show in daytime [when] members of that team are available?”

