Looks like changes are afoot at Tamron Hall’s talk show.

Longtime TV producer Bill Geddie and Hall reportedly fell out over differences in show programming and Page Six says he has not returned to the show since the holidays.

Geddie has been the executive producer of Hall’s show since it premiered in September. Geddie previously was executive producer of The View, a show Barbara Walters, his business partner, created and the pair helped turn into a ratings magnet.

But a source told Page Six, that Geddie “hasn’t been there since the holiday break” and that Geddie and Hall “stopped speaking around the fall.” Another source reportedly added, “He has not been involved in the day-to-day runnings since October.”

Hall and Geddie’s differences apparently came to a head after Geddie wanted Hall to interview Bill O’Reilly and she refused unless the topic included sexual harassment claims against him.

“He had this idea for her to have Bill O’Reilly on the show because he thought he would be good for ratings and Tamron would only do it if she could press him about his sexual harassment allegations,” the insider told Page Six. “And they were definitely not in agreement on that. She refused, and the two never recovered after that.”

So far, it doesn’t appear that Geddie’s departure has halted Hall.

While production on her show has stopped due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hall put out a press release last week announcing that Candi Carter, executive producer on The View is leaving Emmy-winning show to join Hall as a showrunner. Carter is filling Geddie’s job.

“Tamron wanted someone more in tune with the current daytime TV audience and who has a more modern view of daytime television,” the source told the media outlet.

As of late, Hall has been putting out her show on Instagram Live. A recent topic included “love in the time of corona.”