Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival canceled due to coronavirus

The annual music gathering has become another one of the festivals that will not go on this year

Jay-Z‘s annual Made In America Festival in Philadelphia has become the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic as it’s been canceled.

A statement was released Wednesday that the event which has become a staple in Philly on Labor Day weekend was canceled due to the ongoing health crisis. It was set to take place Sept. 5-6 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

“We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history,” festival organizers posted on Twitter.

“Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country.”

Those who have tickets for the 2020 festival will have them honored for the 2021 dates that have been rescheduled for Labor Day next year. However, those who want a refund can email Live Nation.

The cancellation is due to an abundance of caution as the coronavirus has shown no signs of slowing down. Public health experts are recommending against mass groups of people converging in one area as they are predicting a likely second wave in the fall and winter.

Health officials believe that the moment is already upon us. According to the White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, 50% of all new COVID-19 cases are coming from Florida, California, Texas, and Arizona. As of Monday, the U.S. averaged nearly 40,000 new cases daily over the past week, a 40% increase compared to data — compiled by Johns Hopkins University — from a week ago, CNBC reported.

“I think we need to emphasize the responsibility that we have both as individuals and as part of a societal effort to end the epidemic that we all have to play a part in that,” Fauci said.

“Because if a person gets infected, they may not be symptomatic, but they could pass it to someone else, who passes it to someone else, who then makes someone’s grandmother or grandfather, sick uncle, or leukemic child on chemotherapy get sick and die,” he continued.

The coronavirus has reportedly already claimed the lives of 126,000 Americans and has mostly shut down the live music industry.

