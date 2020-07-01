Michael B. Jordan creates summer drive-in movie series

The 'Creed' actor says he hopes to 'amplify Black and Brown voices' with the free series

Creed star Micheal B. Jordan is doing his part to keep the entertainment industry afloat despite the coronavirus pandemic. The actor, through his Outlier Society production company, is partnering with Amazon Studios to create a socially distanced movie experience via a summer screening series at drive-in movie theaters.

As reported by Deadline, A Night at The Drive-In will focus on multicultural movies and will happen in several cities including outside Philadelphia, Savannah, Georgia, August-Aiken, South Carolina, Baltimore, Maryland, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. The double-feature movie nights will be free of charge and the free refreshments provided are from Black-owned and/or brown-owned companies Path Water, Pipcorn Popcorn, and Partake Cookies.

We’re partnering with @michaelb4jordan and @Outlier_Society to bring communities a selection of drive-in film screenings this summer, celebrating Black and Brown stories in cinema. Check out the list at the link here: https://t.co/AqDb2P7pHG pic.twitter.com/jeZmAgdV3M — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) June 26, 2020

“With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow,” Jordan said in a statement.

“Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country.”

The series runs from July 1 – August 26 with various themed movie nights.

Movies to make you fall in love:

Love & Basketball (Warner Bros. / New Line)

Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros.)

Movies that make you proud:

Black Panther (Disney)

Creed (Warner Bros.)

Movies to inspire your inner child:

Hook (Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Movies to make you open your eyes:

Do The Right Thing (Universal)

Get Out (Universal)

Movies to make you laugh:

Coming to America (Paramount Pictures)

Girls Trip (Universal)

For schedules and participating theaters, click HERE.

