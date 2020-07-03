Kellyanne Conway’s anti-Trump teen daughter claims she’s being silenced

Claudia Conway made headlines this week after she shared her pro-BLM political views through a series of TikTok videos.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had an awkward moment on TikTok with her teen daughter over freedom of speech.

Claudia Conway, 15, made headlines this week after she shared her political views with the world through a series of TikTok videos, Complex reports.

While her mother is very much pro-Trump, and her father is anti-Trump conservative, George Conway, the high schooler is a liberal activist and supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Conways, understandably, are not pleased with the media attention that their teen daughter is getting over her stance on certain social issues. The minor and her mother recently sparred on TikTok, with Kellyanne demanding that she end the stream but Claudia refuses.

“You’re literally not letting me use my freedom of speech,” she tells her mom, who appears to keep calm as she insists Claudia “shut it all down,” because “not everyone’s following is well-meaning.”

George, meanwhile, has demanded all journalists cease communication with the minor.

Taking to Twitter on Friday (July 3), he wrote, “ “To journalists: @kellyannepolls and I do *not* consent to any communications between you and any of our minor children, including our daughter Claudia. So desist.”

The teen claims her parents are trying to silence her by shutting off her phone and pressuring her to delete her social media accounts.

“Please stop supporting my dad because he’s trying to take down my social media accounts too,” she said during the live stream with her famous mother.

Claudia claims she has “been bullied and badgered her entire life because of her parents,” so she’s now using her platform to speak her truth.

“I grew up in a very, very conservative family, so I was only exposed to those views for a very long time. I decided to educate myself and think for myself,” Claudia told Insider

“I’m still a kid, of course. I took the time to educate myself and took the time to branch out and be exposed to other sides and other biases and whatnot. We do get into arguments a lot — I’m not going to lie.”

