Tamron Hall denies firing 20 employees, shares email sent to staff

Talk show host, Tamron Hall, posted a video on Instagram where she denied that she “fired” 20 employees.

Hall says that the story that she “did not pay 20 people, and fired them, and left them hanging is a lie.”

She says that season one of the show was supposed to wrap on June 5, but that she fought to have it extended until June 25. “I fought to have the extension of the season to June 25.” Hall said that her “creative team was paid through the pandemic and through that extension because I wanted to keep pushing and keep putting out stories that matter to you.”

Hall says that “Like any other show, like any other product, people make changes and we did after the season had wrapped. Not during, not while. So this notion that I ran off securing bags, it’s not true. It is absolutely not and the notion that I’ve abandoned people, it’s not.”

She states that there have been changes made to make the show better. “I have a right, and every person who runs a company, owns a company, has anything that is yours, you have a right to make it better.”

The criticism came from a Daily Mail article that reported that “Around 20 people lost their jobs yesterday at The Tamron Hall Show. It was a giant blood bath,” production sources allegedly told the media outlet. “[Tamron] is living her best life on her personal Instagram while people are losing their livelihoods.”

The Tamron Hall Show debuted in late 2019 on ABC. Midway through its first season, the coronavirus pandemic struck the nation, and the show moved into remote production.

Hall also shared a letter that she wrote to her employees at the height of the pandemic where she responded to an anonymous email that circulated throughout her staff.

Hall said that she understood the frustration of her staff moving to a work from home phase, “everyone is stressed out and feeling anxious but to say the ‘confusion on the show has run more rampant than the coronavirus’ was a gut punch that I could not ignore.” Hall wrote that “the success of this show will never erase my humanity.”

The Tamron Hall Show was renewed for a second season in December of 2019.

