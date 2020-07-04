Alabama mall shooting leaves child dead, three others injured

An 8-year-old boy was killed and three others injured after shots were fired in an Alabama shopping mall Friday afternoon.

The shooting took place at the food court inside the Riverside Galleria in Hoover, Alabama. Royta Giles, Jr., who was a student at Jonesboro Elementary School, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital, as reported by WVTM 13.

Giles is the only reported casualty. The conditions of the other three victims — identified only as a man, a woman, and a juvenile girl — are unknown at this time.

Dr. Autumn Jeter, superintendent of Bessemer City Schools, made a statement about Giles’ death.

“Our hearts are simply broken at the tragic loss of Royta,” Jeter said. “We are here for the family in every way possible, and we ask that everyone lifts the mother, family, and our school community in your prayers. This is tough.”

The Riverside Galleria also issued a statement addressing the shooting:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic, senseless incident that took place in our shopping center this afternoon. Riverchase Galleria was evacuated immediately and will remain closed while the Hoover Police Department conducts their investigation,” the statement read.

The shopping center remains closed Saturday, July 4.

As reported by WBRC 6, police say that the reason for the shooting is unknown at this time and no suspects have been apprehended.

“We don’t know at this point what led to the shooting or how many gunmen were involved,” the police department said.

Prior to the shooting, Riverside Galleria had reopened on May 5 as part of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to reopen the state from the coronavirus lockdown.

