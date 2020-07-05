Disney+ makes Hamilton accessible to all

According to CNN, the Broadway show can cost goers $10K with an average ticket price of $300.

Hamilton, the award-winning hip-hop Broadway musical, has transitioned from the stage to the silver screen. The show premiered on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, last week.

The show has been hailed as the first relatable enactment of American history by many on social media. In its first year, the show broke major records and ammased 16 Tony Award nominations in 13 categories. It won 11 awards including Best Musical.

“Our biggest issue has always been accessibility,” according to lead actor Lin-Manuel Miranda who played as Alexander Hamilton on stage until mid-2016.

Hamilton (2020) was originally supposed to be released in the movie theaters, but once the coronavirus hit, they made a transition to Disney+.

Hamilton prides itself, not only for being a sold-out hit, but for being diverse. Miranda is Puerto Rican and most of the cast members are represented by different races and sexual orientations.

Many have called it a shame that often, these very populations that are represented in the show, cannot afford to see it. Disney+ has changed that. Memberships can be purchased starting at $7 per month.

As reported by IndieWire, Hamilton is like “Eminem meets Sweeney Todd, Alicia Keys meets Elphaba, Javert meets Mos Def, and John Legend meets Mufasa.”

