Beyoncé is faking being African American, congressional candidate says

KW Miller is running to represent the 18th Congressional District in Florida.

A Florida Congressional candidate tweeted that Beyoncé is not African American.

“She is faking this for exposure.” KW Miller wrote, “Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian. This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Miller finished his bizarre claim by stating, “BEYONCÉ YOU ARE ON NOTICE!”

— Penny (@Penny_816) July 6, 2020

The post instantly went viral and fans of the singer suggested that the man seek help.

Miller is running to represent the 18th Congressional District in Florida. The area is currently represented by Republican Brian Mast.

Miller did not end his rant there. He also alleged that the 24-time Grammy winner’s song, “Formation,” contains Satanic messaging.

“The song clearly admitted that she was demonic and that she worshipped in the Satanist churches located in Alabama & Louisiana,” he continued. “She keeps Satanist symbols in her bag.” Miller was referring to the line, “I got hot sauce in my bag, swag…”

“Patti LaBelle is another Illuminati globalist puppet,” he wrote using a slur for Jews. He quoted the iconic singer’s 1991 hit song, “Somebody Loves You, Baby (You Know Who It Is)” as proof of her membership. “I’m under your spell. I don’t want to break free. You can make a slave out of me. I worship you and nobody else. I pledge my love to you forever.” Miller wrote, “Who was she professing this to? Moloch? Lucifer? Who?”

LOOK INTO HER. YOU WILL SEE. https://t.co/KkiLqxuU3h pic.twitter.com/zhUFMvBR11 — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 6, 2020

Holly Robinson Peete replied, “KEEP MS. PATTI’S NAME OUTCHA DAMN MOUTH.”

The man went on to rant about Communists, Marxists, and more.

And, of course, Miller tweeted that he “will run for President in 2024. I will achieve things no one knew possible from a President. They can’t stop me.”

