‘Black Parade’ is Beyoncé’s new single and Black-owned business initiative

King Bey releases protest song raising money for economic empowerment and revealing what true Oshun energy is

In celebration of Juneteenth, and in conjunction with her campaign to support Black-owned businesses, Beyoncé released a new song called “Black Parade.”

The new single shares the same name as her Black-owned initiative, which provides a directory of businesses. Listed are companies in the following industries: arts & design, beauty, fashion, home and living, lifestyle, restaurants & bars, services, and health and wellness.

The song was co-written and co-produced by Beyoncé and by the GRAMMY-nominated Derek Dixie. Dixie was the music director responsible for the 2016 hit “Lemonade.” Dixie also was nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.

The Chicago Tribune reports that husband Jay-Z is credited as a co-writer on the song.

Proceeds from the single, “Black Parade” will “benefit BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, to support Black-owned small businesses in need,” beyonce.com shares.

The song is a whole vibe, invoking West African Orishas with that classic Creole melding that she gave us a glimpse of on the Lemonade project.



“I’m goin’ back to the South/ I’m goin’ back, back, back, back/ Where my roots ain’t watered down/ Growin’, growin’ like a Baobab tree/ Of life on fertile ground, ancestors put me on game/ Ankh charm on gold chains, with my Oshun energy, oh.”

“Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram.

The song also mentions how Beyoncé is battle-ready, claiming she has her own army when she is protesting.

“I charge my crystals in a full moon/ You could send them missiles, I’ma send my goons Baby sister reppin’ Yemaya (Yemaya)/ Trust me, they gon’ need an army (Ah) Rubber bullets bouncin’ off me (Ah)/ Made a picket sign off your picket fence (Ah)/ Take it as a warning (Ah, ah).”

Beyoncé has been a vocal supporter of Black social justice as of recent events, demanding justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, both of whom were killed by police.

“Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right.”

