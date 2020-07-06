Colin Kaepernick signs first-look deal with Disney

The NFL star turned activist will provide content across multiple platforms including a docuseries

Whether the NFL season happens or not this year, Colin Kaepernick is going to get paid. After signing a deal to do a Netflix documentary on his high school years to be directed by Ava DuVernay, he’s now signing with Disney with another docuseries reportedly on the way.

Variety reported that Kaepernick just signed a first-look deal with Disney that includes him telling the story of his last five years from his perspective. For most of those five years, despite the anthem protests that basically saw him blackballed from the NFL, Kaepernick has spoken with his Know Your Rights campaign and his wallet, giving out a million dollars to various grassroots organizations in social justice and anti-racism.

Jemele Hill, whose outspoken views on racial matters led to her and ESPN parting ways will join Kaepernick as a producer on the project.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement.

“I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

He continued by sharing his excitement that working with Disney will “elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers & producers. I look forward to sharing culturally impactful and inspiring projects. “

Kaepernick’s Disney deal will be across several Disney platforms, including ESPN’s The Undefeated their Black sports vertical, Hulu, Pixar and ESPN. (ESPN is owned by Disney).

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters,” said Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman.

“Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.”

Kaepernick, 32, hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season despite taking the San Francisco 49’ers to the Super Bowl in a losing effort in Super Bowl XLVII against the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

He has continued is activism via his Know Your Rights campaign, which just provided funds to help bail out protesters during the last months of demonstrations. Kaepernick also scored at least a moral victory when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league got it wrong in not supporting player anthem protests and unequivocally stated that black lives matter.

No financial terms of the deal were disclosed.

