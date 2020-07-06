Murderer of BLM activist Oluwatoyin Salau could have been serial killer, police say

Aaron Glee, Jr. had a violent history with women and lengthy criminal history.

Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau thought she’d found a rescuer and a sensitive ear when she crossed paths with Aaron Glee, Jr. after a sexual assault. Instead, she found a man who police say had a violent history with women and killed her and someone else after assaulting her repeatedly, reports Yahoo News.

Glee, Jr., 49, also killed another woman whose body was found in a home he was squatting in Tallahassee, Fla. Victoria Sims, 75, was a retired state worker who had been reported missing. Police were able to find both women’s bodies after Sims’ cellphone was traced to that location.

Sims befriended Salau, who was active in Black Lives Matter protests, at a Tallahassee bus stop when in a chance conversation she confessed she’d been sexually assaulted. He offered her his place to recover and shower. Sims, who had delivered meals to Glee, picked them off and dropped them off there.

Police say Glee confessed to making sexual advances to Salau, which she rejected. He then overpowered and raped her repeatedly, until deciding to kill her. Sims was killed because she could link him to the crimes.

Glee, who grew up around West Palm Beach is believed to have been a serial killer with a lengthy criminal history and with multiple other violent acts toward women on his record.

“Glee would have killed again if given the chance and most likely intended to acquire additional victims,” Enzo Yaksic, the founder of the Atypical Homicide Research Group that researches serial killers told Yahoo News.

“That his assaults occurred over three decades and his victims were usually female shows that Glee’s hatred toward women, a hallmark of serial homicide, manifested gradually until it culminated in the deaths of Salau and Sims — two women who refused to comply with his demands,” he said.

With a record starting just before his 18th birthday, Sims had offenses including armed robbery, grand theft auto, and multiple drug arrests. He’d also married three times with each marriage ending in less than a year, police say. Days before the murders, he’d shoved a woman to the ground and kicked her multiple times after she declined his sexual advances.

In an interview a month on poverty and health disparities a month prior to the murders with the Tallahassee Democrat, Sims said he was in debt and about to be evicted from the place he was squatting in. Sims is also in ill health with numerous issues including heart disease and emphysema.

He was also depressed and his mother Sandra Cutliff said that Sims was hearing voices. A caseworker reported that medical professionals ignored his mental health issues when he came in for various treatments.

Salau and Sims’ bodies were found at the Tallashasse home Glee was squatting in. Police say Glee confessed to both crimes to police an on a subsequent phone call to his mother, both captured on police body cameras.

“They need to look at the rest of his life with a magnifying glass,” serial killer profiler and former FBI agent Jeffrey Rinek told Yahoo News. “There could be other victims out there that he didn’t kill … that represent the entire continuum from simple assault to rape and murder.”

Glee remains in custody with no bond. Salau was buried in Tallahassee on June 27.

“Today, Toyin’s name is all over the world,” her pastor and family friend Pastor Zacch Olorunnipa said in her eulogy. “She lived a wonderful life. What can we learn from her life? We must stand for positive things. She stood for justice — she fought vigorously.”

