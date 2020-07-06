Patrick Mahomes scores $450M contract extension

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Kansas City Chief is awarded the richest contract in league history

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kansas City waited 50 years for a Super Bowl championship. Now they’ve broken open the Brinks truck to make sure the man that got them there is rewarded with more than just the Lombardi trophy.

The Chiefs announced today that Patrick Mahomes, 24, the Texas quarterback sensation that has been both a league and a Super Bowl MVP, signed on to a 10-year contract extension worth at least $450M, reported ESPN.







The deal puts Mahomes under contract for the next 12 seasons as the team had already picked up his fifth-year option for 2021. With the deal, according to ESPN, Mahomes becomes the highest-paid player in pro sports. However, Los Angeles Angels centerfielder Mike Trout has the most lucrative contract that is fully guaranteed.

Here to stay. . .! ⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/mfwMga3Kl0 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 6, 2020

ESPN NFL corresponding Adam Schefter was told that Mahomes’ contract comes with a $140M injury guarantee, but the whole contract is not guaranteed but has guarantee “mechanisms. ” Although the term confused some fans, it sounds like the deal is constructed in such a way that with incentives that it could potentially end up the most high-paying deal in sports ever.

Final Patrick Mahomes’ deal:



10-year extension worth up to $503 million.



It includes $477 in guarantee mechanisms and the ability for Mahomes to have outs if guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised.



Mahomes was represented on the deal by @chriscabott and @leighsteinberg. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Mahomes, the former Texas Tech standout, was the youngest Super Bowl MVP in league history a year after becoming the league MVP, a two-fer that he earned before age 25, making him the first player to do do.

Despite battling a knee and ankle injury that cost him two games, Mahomes was stellar in his 31-20 Super Bowl victory vs. the San Franciso 49’ers, throwing three touchdowns and overcoming a 10-point lead in the game. He finished 26 of 42 for 286 yards with a 78.6 passer rating, despite two interceptions.

Sports Twitter, including some of Mahomes’ teammates and fellow athletes, celebrated his contract on social media.

The Young man deserve it all. One of the best I’ve been around. One of the Greats. #15 #RunItBack — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 6, 2020

Pat Mahomes is worth every penny. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) July 6, 2020

Dak Prescott, the Cowboys quarterback and his agent are likely looking at this deal to improve his stalled negotiations somewhat. While he can’t boast Mahomes’ stats, he is the franchise quarterback who has yet to come to terms with the team on a new contract.

Lamar Jackson’s agent seeing the Mahomes news pic.twitter.com/rJkNcNi3Cu — Aaron Wan Biscammer (@Nigerianscamsss) July 6, 2020

But the speculation is that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was the most exciting player to watch in the league last season, though he fell short in the playoffs, will likely be the biggest beneficiary of Mahomes’ mega-deal when he re-signs with the team.

