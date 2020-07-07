Eagles’ DeSean Jackson says he is not anti-semitic after sharing Hitler quote

NFL player says to the Jewish community, 'I have no hatred in my heart towards no one!!'

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver, DeSean Jackson is being called anti-Semitic after posting quotes by Adolf Hitler on his Instagram story this weekend.

The outrage began with a post of a screenshot from a book which read, “Hitler said, ‘because the white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will blackmail America.”

READ MORE: Minister Louis Farrakhan gives Fourth of July address

The misspelled and grammatically incorrect text continued, “The will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”

“The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that lol this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching the Children of Israel.”

Jackson highlighted this passage in particular.

According to the Philly Voice, researchers have found that the text comes from a book called “Jerusalem,” by Dennine Barnett. But, Barnett attributes the quote to another text called “The Nazis World War II” by Robert Edwin Herzstein published in 1980.

Joe Banner, the former president of Eagles — who is Jewish, tweeted that the posts were “outrageous” and “absolutely indefensible.”

If a white player said anything about AA’s as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible. — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) July 7, 2020

Jackson stated in another IG Story that, “Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way.” He wrote, “I have no hatred in my heart towards no one!! Equality Equality.” He then added emoji fists in every color.

Jackson’s posts came during the July 4th holiday weekend where he apparently had been watching the three-hour speech given by Min. Louis Farrakhan. “This man powerful.” Jackson said in one Instagram post, “I hope everyone got a chance to watch this!! Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCOeaBQldD7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The NFL star also posted another Farrakhan quote which said, “There must be 100% change… There’s a burden the Earth is carrying that it must be relieved from. The Earth is burdened by the wicked living on a planet that was made for the righteous.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCT6ueoF8un/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In his caption, Jackson wrote, “Regardless of religion or race, this out measures everything!! Righteousness.”

READ MORE: NFL Star DeSean Jackson’s Los Angeles home stormed by gunmen

The posts and quotes have been denounced on social media. Black activist and author Marc Lamont Hill wrote, “This is disappointing and disturbing. There’s no defending it.”

This Desean Jackson story is wild. Apparently he posted a quote that he believed to be from Hitler. This is disappointing and disturbing. There’s no defending it. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) July 7, 2020

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!