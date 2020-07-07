Teen dies after party exposes her to COVID-19, mom gives drug as cure

Florida girl's parents give her hydroxychloroquine after she catches the coronavirus from church party

In a tragic story related to an already tragic illness, a teenage girl died after her parents took her to a church party and gave her hydroxychloroquine after she showed signs of being infected by the respiratory disease.

Carsyn Leigh Davis had already battled cancer at the age of 2 and suffered from a rare autoimmune disorder. Still, her mother Carole Brunton Davis took her to the event where she could have possibly been exposed to the virus.

According to The Washington Post, First Youth Church held an event on June 10 called a “Release Party.” The church’s Facebook page has been taken down but preserved by Rebekah Jones.

Church called their covid party a "Release Party," and hosted hundreds of people, including more than 100 children, often wrote about covid being God's will pic.twitter.com/UrODqAozMX pic.twitter.com/zNvrt9tXOQ — Rebekah Jones aka #Insubordinate #scientist (@GeoRebekah) July 7, 2020

Carsyn was the youngest victim of coronavirus in her small Fort Meyers community when she died on June 23.

However, the recent release of the medical examiner’s report is raising questions about how she died.

The teen went to the party where she did not wear a mask and social distancing was also not enforced. Also, when she became sick, her family waited more than a week before taking her to the hospital. Instead, her mother, who is a nurse, and her stepfather, who is a physician assistant, gave her azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine. The drug has been touted by President Donald Trump as a treatment for the virus.

It is unclear if the teen had a prescription for the drug.

Once admitted to the hospital, Carsyn’s family refused to have her put on a ventilator. The family first opted for plasma therapy, which didn’t work. She was later put on the ventilator, but doctors said that it was too late.

Mother even tried to get the hospital to give her hydroxychloroquine at the hospital, too. Was proud that she kept the hospital from intubation. pic.twitter.com/QRrYN1bqxe — Rebekah Jones aka #Insubordinate #scientist (@GeoRebekah) July 7, 2020

Upon her death, her family told the Fort Meyers News-Press, “We will truly miss her, but look forward to seeing her in heaven.” Her mother, Brunton Davis continued, “We are incredibly saddened by her passing at this young age, but are comforted that she is pain-free.”

According to the report, Brunton Davis also had a number of anti-mask posts on her social media pages.

The case gained national interest after being promoted on social media by Rebekah Jones who was fired by the Florida Department of Health in May for refusing to manipulate the state’s coronavirus data.

There are currently no charges pending against the teen’s parents.

