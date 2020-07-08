Jamie Foxx responds to Kanye’s POTUS bid: ‘Ain’t got time for the bulls–t’

The actor commented on a social media post about his 'Gold Digger' collaborator's presidential run announcement

Kanye West(Photo by Pascal LeSegretain/Getty Images), Jamie Foxx (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Former Kanye West collaborator, Jamie Foxx, has responded to the rapper’s presidential bid in responding to an Instagram post from former NBA star, Stephen Jackson.

Jackson posted a screenshot of a tweet from DJ Hed who said, “No more voting for celebrities who’ve never held public office.” The image featured a picture of West and President Donald Trump embracing. “If you wouldn’t hire a plumber to work on the electrical wiring in your house? Why would you vote this way?”

The DJ wrote, “America’s obsession with fame/celebrity is the endgame.”

Jackson wrote in the caption, “Kanye Trump. Fool u once shame on them fool u twice u and 2x fool.”

Foxx commented saying, “Gottdamn right!!! Ain’t got time for the bulls**t!!”

Jackson was close friends with George Floyd who was killed in Minneapolis on Memorial Day after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. The killing has sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and a reexamination of systemic injustice in America.

In his post, he used the hashtags, #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforbreonnataylor “and so many more.” He wrote, “#ivehadenough of the clown sh*t”

In a new interview with James Corden, Kanye West admits that he received a $68 million tax return. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

West announced his bid for the presidency on Twitter on July 4, saying, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.”

The announcement has sparked a number of responses. West did a number of interviews on Tuesday where he said, “I am taking the red hat off.” West said, “I’m speaking with experts, I’m going to speak with Jared Kushner, the White House, with Biden.”

According to The Hill, the Federal Election Commission is investigating “false or fictitious filings” for West’s campaign for president.

Two filings under the name “Ye West” and “Mr. Kenye Omari West” have been filed. Both filings list The White House as their official address. The commission states that they regularly receive false filings. However, the 21-time GRAMMY winner has not completed an official filing himself.

