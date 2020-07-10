‘Watchmen’ leads 2020 TCA Awards nominations

'Pose,' 'Little Fires Everywhere,' and 'Euphoria' also scored noms.



Regina King in a scene from “Watchmen,” premiering on Oct. 20. (Mark Hill/HBO via AP)

The Television Critics Association has announced the list of nominees for the 2020 TCA Awards and HBO’s The Watchmen is leading the pack.

The groundbreaking limited series that stars Regina King is tied with Unbelievable, each nominated in four categories including Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries and Program of the Year. Unbelievable also picked up four nods. It’s also nominated for Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Individual Achievement in a drama for King.

HBO leads in network nomination with 16, including one for Robin Thede‘s A Black Lady Sketch Show as well as the Zendaya-led drama Euphoria.

The usually live show has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the winners will be announced later this summer, along with the Career Achievement and Heritage Award winner.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Individual Achievement in Drama

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix

Regina King, “Watchmen” – HBO

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” – HBO

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” – Netflix

Elle Fanning, “The Great” – Hulu

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

Issa Rae, “Insecure” – HBO

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” – Hulu

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“Hillary” – Hulu

“The Last Dance” – ESPN

“McMillions” – HBO

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

“Cheer” – Netflix

“Encore!” – Disney Plus

“Holey Moley” – ABC

“Making It” – NBC

“Top Chef All-Stars L.A.” – Bravo

“We’re Here!” – HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

“Carmen Sandiego” – Netflix

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

“Molly of Denali” – PBS Kids

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Wild Kratts” – PBS Kids

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – PBS Kids

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” –TBS

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2019 and 2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries

“Little Fires Everywhere” – Hulu

“Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

“Normal People” – Hulu

“The Plot Against America” – HBO

“Unbelievable” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO

Outstanding New Program

“The Great” – Hulu

“The Mandalorian” – Disney Plus

“The Morning Show” – Apple TV Plus

“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“The Crown” – Netflix

“Euphoria” – HBO

“The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

“Pose” – FX

“Succession” – HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

“Better Things” – FX

“Dead to Me” – Netflix

“The Good Place” – NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

“Insecure” – HBO

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

Program of the Year

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“Succession” – HBO

“Unbelievable” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO