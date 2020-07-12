Black Lives Matter demands answers after Allentown police officer kneeled on Black man’s neck

The suspect's face was being pushed against the pavement.

Black Lives Matter protests have broken out in Allentown, Pennsylvania after a video showed an officer kneeling on the neck of a black suspect.

In a recording of the Saturday afternoon arrest, an officer was seen violently pressing down on a Black suspect multiple times. Many people have compared the video to that of George Floyd.

Justan Parker is the leader of Black Lives Matter in Lehigh Valley, PA, and he said that the 24-second clip cannot be tolerated.

“We’re done,” Justan Parker said, according to CBS. “People think that it couldn’t happen here and it has been happening and it happened yesterday. So enough is enough.”

GRAPHIC VIDEO: @AllentownPolice held down this man’s face to the pavement and then one of its officers placed their knee on his neck!! This happened yesterday and is exactly what led to #GeorgeFloyd’s death. We need this officer’s name and badge # NOW. #ICantBreathe pic.twitter.com/3qSlKGSgF4 July 12, 2020

Neither the suspect nor the officer have been named.

“My takeaway from the video is that Black and brown lives don’t matter to APD or to the city,” Parker said.

The peaceful protests broke out on Saturday Night, according to CBS. In an attempt to calm protesters, the mayor of Allentown, Ray O’Connell, and its police chief, Glenn Grannitz, made an appearance.

Just like many departments around the country, the Allentown Police Department’s recently made changes to its use of force policy. It now specifics that chokehold and neck restraints are banned.

The APD released its policy to the public, but Parker is cynical, questioning, “What was the point in releasing it if we’re not going to adhere to it?”

Less than 2 mos after the murder of #GeorgeFloyd ⁦@AllentownPolice⁩ mirrored the same use of excessive force to restrain someone. When ⁦@maeganllerena asked⁩ “As a human being, a knee on the neck, is that OK?” The Chief of police had NO answer. https://t.co/NIWfwi9nSV — Make the Road PA🦋 (@MakeTheRoadPA) July 12, 2020

Not much is known about what lead up to the arrest and no body camera footage has been released.

The Black Lives Matter organization in Lehigh Valley is demanding that the APD unveil more information.

The group is also planning another protest for later this week.

