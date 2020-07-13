Man finishes 1,000-mile walk from Alabama to Minnesota for social justice

Moved by the police-involved killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a Black father and his son put their feet into action

Whether you’ve clicked on the #MarchWithTerry hashtag or not you should know about 35-year-old, Black father and Alabama business owner, Terry Willis.

He recently walked over 1,000 miles from Alabama to Minnesota to help bring awareness to fight for racial equality, according to The Hill.

In the midst of the COVID-19 global health pandemic, there have been individuals like Willis who are doing their part to ensure the social injustices that Black people continue to face in America are brought to the forefront of our minds.

As a Black father of a Black son, Willis was inspired by the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor to take action.

In response to these recent deaths, Willis said in a statement: “It made me feel a plethora of mixed emotions: angry, frustrated, confused, sad. This could’ve been me, my family, or friends. I knew I had to do something.”

He started his silent protest in June in Huntsville, Alabama. Along his walk, Willis stopped to fellowship with his supporters and deliver speeches, like the one in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, which emphasized his message.

In the same statement, Willis outlined the goals of his demonstration: “I’m marching for change, justice, and equality because I’ve been there before. I’d like to do my part by joining the fight for my brothers and sisters across this country starting with George.”

People saw his protest and encouraged him along the way.

Protests are ingrained in the fabric of America and will continue to influence our conversations.

The #MarchWithTerry hashtag is filled with moments that document his cross country march. Willis finished the 1,000 plus mile leg of his journey on July 12.

