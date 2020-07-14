Empire’ actor Bryshere Gray arrested, accused of assaulting wife

The troubled Fox star has found himself in trouble with the law again, this time for domestic violence

Actor Bryshere Gray was arrested at his Goodyear, Arizona home on Monday morning after his wife alleged that he assaulted her for hours.

The police allege that the 26-year-old actor assaulted and strangled his wife who eventually escaped the home running to a nearby gas station.

The Phoenix suburb’s police department posted a statement to its Facebook page that gave explicit details on the arrest.

Their report states that on Sunday night, July 12, 2020, Goodyear Police responded to a 911 call that an adult female victim had been allegedly assaulted at her home by her husband. She identified her husband as Bryshere Gray, an actor on the TV series Empire.

The woman, who claims that Gray beat her and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness, was later treated and released for her non-life-threatening injuries. Goodyear Detectives partnered with the local Victim’s Advocate to support her after she was discharged from the hospital.

In their statement, officers note that they initially made an effort to contact Gray, but he refused to come out and speak to them. Ultimately, the community’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiations were called in to resolve his surrender.

Just after 7:00 am, Gray was taken into custody without incident.

He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct charges.

Gray played Hakeem Lyon on the hit Fox television show which recently ended it’s six-season run earlier this year. According to Deadline, Gray appeared in all 102 episodes of the show. He earned nominations for BET, Image, and Teen Choice awards for the role.

The actor began his career in Philadelphia where he was a rapper and street performer before catching the attention of a major talent manager.

He also played Michael Bivins in the critically-acclaimed BET miniseries, The New Edition Story.

Gray has had a troubled off-screen past, often getting into to trouble for his behavior. As reported by theGrio.com, he was in dispute with his former landlord over wrecking their Chicago luxury apartment that he had rented.

Last year, Gray was arrested after being pulled over in Chicago when authorities discovered the temporary license plate didn’t match the 2014 Rolls Royce he was driving. He was arrested on a misdemeanor registration charge and issued a ticket.

Neither Gray nor his management team has issued a statement related to the current charges.

